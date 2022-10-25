2023 Toyota Camry GT Digitally Mixes TRD Attire With Some ‘Fresh’ Crown Looks

The all-new 2023 Toyota Crown is looking to impress America with its glossy high-contrast crossover aesthetic. And it is all to properly mark the sixteenth generation’s return to the region.
A Toyota Crown has not been officially on sale in America since 1972, and half a century later, the reboot of the nameplate (with an entire family in the making) is paving the way for a glitzy comeback. Alas, only the crossover-style fastback sedan was given the U.S. visa, whereas the Crown Sport five-door SUV, Estate, and regular Sedan will not be offered in North America.
Perhaps that is a measure of precaution to avoid trespassing into Avalon and Camry territory. No worries, though, as other people have already jumped the CGI fence and imagined how the Camry would look after it adopted the ritzy Crown attire. Now, according to the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, if the Camry were to mix with the Crown styling, it would turn out to be a pretty feisty GT.
This is also because the pixel master started his digital work from the basics of the $33,010 Toyota Camry TRD, the sporty derivative featuring subtle perks such as the TRD cat-back dual exhaust, black touches around the body, 19-inch TRD wheels, and a rear spoiler, among others. For this virtual transformation, some of the TRD cues (such as the front lip spoiler) were toned down and made way for the Crown-inspired front fascia.
Now, as always, beauty is forever in the eye of the beholder. But frankly, I sincerely hope that Toyota’s designers will have a lot more imagination than simply copying their interesting Crown design and watering it down with something that people might mix up for the Camry instead of the Crown, and vice versa. Naturally, one can also cast a vote. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
