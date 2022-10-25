Widebody Toyota Supra GR Sport Meets Slammed Dodge Viper in Twin CGI Photo Shoot

Whether you are a fan of the German DNA-infused fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra, or not, there is no denying that we are dealing with an iconic nameplate. But what about the Dodge Viper?
Yeah, what about it since the Toyota GR Supra is still alive and well? Meanwhile, the legendary American sports car produced as a coupe and convertible with a bonkers V10 engine under the hood has, unfortunately, left this world for car Valhalla’s Hall of Fame. No worries, though, as someone quickly brought it out of retirement, even if only virtually.
So, here is the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who has recently taken upon himself the task of redesigning the OEM Toyota GR Supra into a sports car that would make anyone proud of its JDM heritage. And the pixel master did his imagined Toyota Supra ‘GR Sport’ with help from all the usual JDM tuning suspects, including a thoroughly slammed attitude, an extreme widebody aerodynamic atmosphere, and a set of ultra-deep-dish aftermarket wheels.
Naturally, that was all part of the CGI expert’s signature slammed widebody series of transformations. And this is probably why the Toyota Supra redesign gave some of his fans the Americana muscle car or Dodge Viper chills. No worries, as the author took advantage of the latter resemblance and twinned his 2023 Toyota Supra ‘GR Sport’ (dressed in liquid blue) with a Bronze/Root Beer-style Dodge Viper.
Also slammed, widebody, and fitted with the same two-tone matching and contrasting aftermarket wheels, the Dodge Viper shows both the digital connections and CGI discrepancy between the JDM hoot and the Americana monster. Plus, now that both are sitting beside each other, it is also clear that some of us (including yours truly) would not mind hiding them inside a hypothetical man cave!
So, here is the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who has recently taken upon himself the task of redesigning the OEM Toyota GR Supra into a sports car that would make anyone proud of its JDM heritage. And the pixel master did his imagined Toyota Supra ‘GR Sport’ with help from all the usual JDM tuning suspects, including a thoroughly slammed attitude, an extreme widebody aerodynamic atmosphere, and a set of ultra-deep-dish aftermarket wheels.
Naturally, that was all part of the CGI expert’s signature slammed widebody series of transformations. And this is probably why the Toyota Supra redesign gave some of his fans the Americana muscle car or Dodge Viper chills. No worries, as the author took advantage of the latter resemblance and twinned his 2023 Toyota Supra ‘GR Sport’ (dressed in liquid blue) with a Bronze/Root Beer-style Dodge Viper.
Also slammed, widebody, and fitted with the same two-tone matching and contrasting aftermarket wheels, the Dodge Viper shows both the digital connections and CGI discrepancy between the JDM hoot and the Americana monster. Plus, now that both are sitting beside each other, it is also clear that some of us (including yours truly) would not mind hiding them inside a hypothetical man cave!