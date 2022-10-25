Sentry Mode Filmed Two Possible Thieves Checking Out a Tesla in the Parking Lot

Tesla's Sentry Mode shows why it's not good to leave anything of value in plain sight when the car is parkedi. Even though the situation was filmed by a Tesla car, the advice can apply to any other car.
Sentry Mode on this Tesla was activated when a Dodge Durango parked very close to the electric car. You can see both doors open and a young man gets out of the Durango and approaches the Tesla. Checking to see if the Tesla owner has left any valuables on the seat or front seats, he finds there is nothing to steal so he drives away. A few seconds later, another person, whose face is covered, gets out of the back seat and looks into the Tesla. Most likely, if they saw something that could be stolen, their next step would be to break the window and steal it.
”They only started by checking mine, they didn’t discriminate in the rest of the lot. I know at least 3 of them had bags/purses visible so it’s definitely what they’re looking for,” wrote the person who uploaded the video on Reddit.
It seems that the alledged thieves have fallen somewhat behind with technological advances. You should know that Tesla and other modern cars have highly-advanced systems filming what's going on around them. That way people breaking into cars can be caught faster and the theft can be easily proven.
Speaking of easy, it is very simple for thieves to break the window and steal what is inside the car. Some people have reported that thieves get into the back, fold down the seats and steal things, so it's not just items left in plain sight that are at risk. In this case, it's best not to leave any items you want to keep behind at all, because apparently, nothing can protect you from thieves. Perhaps the best solution would be to park in a guarded area.
”They only started by checking mine, they didn’t discriminate in the rest of the lot. I know at least 3 of them had bags/purses visible so it’s definitely what they’re looking for,” wrote the person who uploaded the video on Reddit.
It seems that the alledged thieves have fallen somewhat behind with technological advances. You should know that Tesla and other modern cars have highly-advanced systems filming what's going on around them. That way people breaking into cars can be caught faster and the theft can be easily proven.
Speaking of easy, it is very simple for thieves to break the window and steal what is inside the car. Some people have reported that thieves get into the back, fold down the seats and steal things, so it's not just items left in plain sight that are at risk. In this case, it's best not to leave any items you want to keep behind at all, because apparently, nothing can protect you from thieves. Perhaps the best solution would be to park in a guarded area.