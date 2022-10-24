1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Convertible Barn Find Is a Future Red n’ Tan Muscle Resto

The current, sixth-generation Chevy Camaro is dipped in a world of (mostly sales) hurt, and GM does not seem intent on helping it come out unscathed. Meanwhile, older Camaros seem to have a better chance at a second lease of life.
No one knows – save for Mary Barra and her corner-office aides, perhaps – what will really happen with the ailing Chevy Camaro pony/muscle car. Even the rumor mill does not know what to believe, anymore. Meanwhile, the virtual realm seems to give us a better chance at restoring the iconic Camaro’s glory of old times.
Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, feels ready to take us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery, this time around for Gil Anchondo’s Los Angeles, California-based TCH Custom and his latest salvage to savage resurrection project. Do check out the video embedded second below, and you might even shed a tear of sadness for the sorrowful state of this 1967 Chevy Camaro Convertible RS/SS barn find.
Luckily, after you check out what they have in store for it by way of this official virtual design, the other eye might shed a second tear – of joy, this time around. While still nowhere near completion, as there is no project update from the shop, this ’67 Chevy Camaro Vert RS/SS has the makings of a beautiful yet brawny restomod.
There are no details yet, but we can easily check out some goodies for ourselves. Those include the stunning, crimson (with black stripes) paintjob, the interesting hue for the deep-dish aftermarket wheels from AC Forged, plus the traditional vintage tan leather cockpit treatment. No word on the technical goodies, though we can easily take a hint from the quad exhaust setup, manual tranny, and cool Brembo-powered brakes, right?
