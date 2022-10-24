Rolls-Royce Spectre Has Fresh Digital Face, Looks Ready for the EV Black Badge Era

The ultra-expensive Cadillac Celestiq and Rolls-Royce Spectre EV are basically testing their brand’s image power limits in terms of EVs, and one of them is already rising as a potential star.
Frankly, the interest in the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre – the posh and battery-powered successor of the Wraith grand tourer – is going through the roof. So, we fully expect the automaker to rack up an incredible profit while the aftermarket world is already dying to get their hands on the first examples to make sure the EV will stand out in any crowd.
But not everything is perfect, even though it is also getting a much better reception than Caddy’s odd five-door liftback. For example, some people felt the introduction specification was a little childish on the inside, while others had the usual problems with any recent BMW Group product – its front end looks a bit split, at least in terms of headlights. Oh, and let us not get started with the humongous grille that serves no purpose but to keep the traditional (illuminated) brand image alive.
However, there are solutions, already. Naturally, since deliveries have not started just yet (they are scheduled for Q3, 2023), all of them are merely wishful thinking. But they do touch on the most sensible CGI spots, frankly. So, here is the virtual artist better known as j.b.cars on social media, who takes another CGI jab at something from the BMW Group and makes it look a little less outrageous than its OEM intended.
This imagined 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV feels like a proper, subtler Wraith heir now. And it is all simply because there’s a unified set of headlights and DLRs. But wait, as there is a little more. The pixel master’s specification could very well also serve as a preview for the potential Black Badge Spectre that may be coming a few years after the release of the ‘regular’ version and countless bespoke commissions. And it does not look half bad, frankly.
