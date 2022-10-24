Alfa Romeo Durango Is Digital Stellantis Badge Engineering at Its SUV's ‘Finest’

The automotive industry, for all its rivalry and hardened wars, is also deeply in love with partnerships, collaborations, and alliances. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
We have seen many recent cases of such cooperation. The good may be represented by the recent outing of the Ford Ranger and VW Amarok siblings, the bad (though mostly in the eyes of diehard fans) could be exemplified by the BMW Z4 x Toyota GR Supra, and the ugly is without a doubt the Renault Captur turned Mitsubishi ASX with just the flip of a badge and nothing else. But there are many more cases.
The larger the automotive group, the bigger the chance to find something that is sold under different banners around the world. Stellantis has its fair share of examples. But for the sake of the current CGI argument, we are only going to refer to the recent Italian Alfa Romeo Tonale subcompact crossover SUV and its Dodge Hornet sibling from another, more American mother.
Naturally, that crossbreed sparked ideas, most of them having to do with the company’s feisty Giulia sedan. But what if the French-Italian-American conglomerate suddenly decided to mix and match the Alfa Romeo and Dodge brands in their entirety, then also revived some dearly beloved and departed nameplates, plus added a Chrysler twist?
Well, all that is only possible over across the virtual realm where the digital artist better known as automotive.ai on social media has returned to his beloved CGI brand mashup series, and now takes a wild Stellantis swing. And his “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence,” have everything, for everyone.
That includes stuff like the Alfa and Romeo Charger sedans, a Stelvio Durango (also one of the most credible ideas of the lot), an Alfa Romeo Challenger and Viper as the sports car entries, plus the Chrysler Alfa Pacifica or the Dodge Romeo Voyager. So, do any of them get our CGI hall pass, or not?
