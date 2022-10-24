2024 Honda Ridgeline Is a Fresh Unibody CGI Truck Wearing Unofficial HPD Trim

While everyone in North America interested in pickup trucks is rejoicing at the sight of so many novelties, some fans might be crying in a (CGI) corner.
There is basically something for everyone, from little Maverick and Santa Cruz unibody compact pickup trucks to (upcoming) mid-size Ranger Raptors and from fully electric full-size models to HD behemoths with a premium flavor. Oh, and there is also a unibody mid-size pickup truck, but it seems that fewer and fewer people care about it.
Looking at the sales results for the first half of the year, it is clear the pocket-sized Ford Maverick thoroughly out-delivered not just its direct rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, but also beat the mid-sized Ford Ranger, and the unibody Honda Ridgeline. Larger and more expensive than the Maverick and Santa Cruz, this Pilot-based pickup truck is a lone unibody hero in its segment, but that does not mean much to buyers, at least not anymore.
Perhaps the second-generation Ridgeline, which launched in 2016 for the 2017MY after a brief hiatus from the original, is already growing long in the tooth – even though Honda kept it updated throughout the model years. Well, just in case the larger 2020 and 2021MY upgrades were not enough, maybe it is the ripe time to consider the perspective of a new generation, right?
For now, though, we need to keep that in the realm of virtual possibilities. Luckily, Dimas Ramadhan, the digital automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of revealing a new Ridgeline – even if only in CGI. His quick video presentation only covers the basics, but at least we do get to see the exterior from the traditional front and rear three-quarter POVs.
Alas, there are so many mysteries left unanswered: what does the interior look like, and what is up with the HPD (Honda Performance Development) trim markings? Are those just another package, or a little more?
