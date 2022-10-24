2023 Honda Pilot Three-Row Mid-Size SUV Shows Everything, Albeit Only Digitally

Not long now, and the fall of 2022 will be over, making way for another winter and the approaching Christmas celebrations. But, until then, we need to harvest the automotive industry’s garden.
Honda, for example, has had a very full year – presenting stuff like the new HR-V (now called ZR-V globally), the next iteration of the CR-V best-seller, and the feisty Civic Type R, among others. Notice how passenger cars are fewer than crossovers and SUVs? Well, it is going to be worse for them.
After all, Honda has promised that before autumn is over, we are also going to ogle at the fourth generation of its three-row Pilot mid-size crossover SUV. And with an abundance of teasers leaving almost nothing to the imagination, perhaps now is the ripe time to summarize everything we know so far about the new iteration of the SUV that also gave us the unibody Honda Ridgeline pickup.
Anyway, we are not going to do that alone. Instead, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the impending 2023 Honda Pilot and compiled all available info on it. The host speaks of a new architecture and suspension, upgraded engine and updated specification, larger dimensions, and a fresh exterior and interior.
The rumor mill puts the next Honda Pilot in line to receive the 2022 Acura MDX goodies, and that may include the latter’s marginally stronger 290-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine, among others. Naturally, the channel’s pixel master is also ready at hand, with a collage of CGIs to portray the front POV of the new Pilot, as well as imagine the potential looks of the fresh cockpit along with a bevy of ritzy exterior colors.
Of course, as always, do take all this with a pinch of salt until we get official word on these Honda SUV matters, though.
