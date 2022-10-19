2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Shines Brightly Under the Virtual Spotlight in Ritzy Hues

Not long now, as we are counting the hours until the October 20th official release, another piece of the full-size EV pickup truck puzzle will be set in place. And it is slightly posher than (almost) all others.
At long last, the EV revolution is truly upon us. And that is adamantly clear in the United States (at least), where the traditional full-size pickup truck segment has been taken by storm with battery-powered nameplates. Once there were none, now there is a crowd – and it keeps growing.
Right now, discarding most vaporware of little companies that promised much and delivered nothing, or even got themselves under government investigation (such as Lordstown Motors), legacy automakers rule the field. General Motors already has the 2023 GMC Hummer EV on sale, followed closely by Rivian with its R1T outsider underdog and the ever-mass-market Ford F-150 with the new and popular Lightning EV.
But wait, more is coming – and we are not just talking about the perpetually-delayed Tesla Cybertruck. Ram will soon unveil a 1500 EV concept, and Chevy has already presented the upcoming, 2024 Chevy Silverado EV in WT and cool RST form. Plus, in mere hours from now, we get to check out the looks of the posh 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, as per the recent teaser that promises an October 20th official introduction.
For those who are impatient, though, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the impending, posher-than-all EV pickup truck. And, as always, the unofficial presentation also comes complete with a ritzy color palette, as well as a quick real GMC Sierra versus imagined Sierra EV comparison reel. As for details, well, just wait a little while longer. And all mysteries will (hopefully) get cleared – as the ones seen here still need to be taken with a grain of salt!
