Blue Striped ‘79 Chevy Camaro Z28, a 755-HP Restomod With a Nasty Gradient Secret

The late 1960s and early 1970s are extremely important for vintage automotive enthusiasts because that was the height of the classic muscle car era.
Some folks even talk about an “American performance generation,” and of course, there were many auto models that people could enjoy during the period. Among them were also the pony car representatives that strived for a rightful place at the muscle car’s dinner table. Of course, the iconic Chevy Camaro was also among them.
And what we have here is a proud second-generation 1979 Chevy Camaro Z28 that would have no trouble mixing with supercars, frankly. It is mostly courtesy of the work done by the fine folks over at Mundelein, Illinois-based Roadster Shop, by the way. And they finished this monster restomod so recently they did not even have time to come up with the latest YouTube episode dedicated to its shenanigans.
Luckily, they have a great social media presence and quickly took to Instagram for a tasteful teaser. So, one has already noticed the smoke coming out of the rear tires, right? Well, the rubber-slaying tendencies come from under the hood where this ‘Survivor Series’ 1979 Chevy Camaro dressed in white with gradient blue stripes harbors a 755-hp LT5 V8 punch in the form of a GM crate engine.
As for the rest of the details, there is both good and bad news. The positive side of the story includes the “all-new handling prowess and ride quality courtesy of a 100% bolt-in SPEC 2nd Gen F-Body chassis,” a new bespoke hood and graphics to make way for the taller LT5, a 3D-printed dashboard with lots of modern touches, plus the white 19-inch Forgeline Motorsports JO3C wheels, and the 13-inch Baer brakes tucked behind them.
Meanwhile, the potentially disastrous flip of the proverbial coin revolves around the Miranda Built new upholstery for the interior that not only includes a nice set of Recaro seats but also custom graphic gradient inserts, plus an oh-so-teal atmosphere…
