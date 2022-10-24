Wild 2025 Lamborghini Hypercar Feels Totally Ready for the Virtual Streets of Dubai

Sports cars are an endangered species, just like many other passenger car segments. But that does not mean we are going to just see them disappear instantly.
Luckily, there are enough layers of models to hope they will resist the crossover, SUV, and truck assault for many decades to come. And the (still) rather enormous variety might work in their favor, hopefully. For example, at the base of the equation, you could snatch a little Mazda MX-5 Miata and be RWD-happy for years.
Or you could opt for a European hoot, such as the all-new 2023 BMW M2 (453 hp, RWD, manual tranny!) if the American pony and muscle cars are not interesting. If money is no longer an issue, then only the stratosphere is the limit, or perhaps just imagination.
In the real world, depending on your queries, one could snatch exotic apparitions such as the Koenigsegg Jesko or perhaps opt for the eco-conscious Rimac Nevera EV instead. But what about Lamborghini? Well, they love to dabble on the Mount Everest of supercars, but the hypercars are tabu territory, currently.
No worries, as there is always a solution across the virtual realm. So, here is Ildar, the digital artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with tuned cars. But he is now back to dreaming of bespoke specifications for trendy socialites and has now imagined Supercar Blondie’s perfect Lamborghini hypercar idea to smash all previous audience records.
Of course, this is merely wishful thinking – and the vlogger Alex Hirschi might not even be aware of this pixel master’s existence. However, the CGI expert does seem pretty fond of the Australian social media celebrity that currently does business out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Just look at the previous ideas uniquely dedicated to her alias and dare even say it isn’t so!
