Jay Leno Gets Behind the Wheel of the 2,000-HP Rimac Nevera, Says It Can Fix Your Back

Jay Leno’s back with his weekly uploads on YouTube and this time the man drives the much anticipated and exciting Rimac Nevera. The hypercar impressed the writer who is also inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. Here’s why he says the EV is “at the top of the heap” when it comes to automotive royalty.
Thirteen years ago, a very brave man named Mate Rimac decided he wanted to create a car like no other. The dream started in a garage in Croatia and has now culminated with a product that is on the wish list of many well-off people who want to experience astonishing speed coupled with dazzling looks.
Jay Leno starts by saying that he liked the Nevera even before he had the chance to lay eyes on it. He appreciated the Rimac way of doing things – the final product was introduced to the world. There were no outlandish promises made.
Leno argues the vehicle has a timeless, very clean design and likes that its proportions are not exaggerated. The Croatian automaker made sure to use carbon fiber extensively to keep the weight down but also broke a record – the monocoque is the single biggest piece of carbon fiber ever used in the automotive industry to make a car. That’s one of the reasons why they managed to make it look so sleek.
Rimac’s test and development driver Miroslav Zrncevic joins Leno for a test drive and explains the hypercar’s not fragile or pretentious – you can launch it anytime you want by just smashing the brake and acceleration pedals. When you’re ready to go, just lift the left foot off the brake. The company did 200 back-to-back 0-120 mph (0-193 kph) and the strain of powerful acceleration did not break anything.
The Rimac Nevera episode is almost 50 minutes long. There’s a lot of information contained in the video down below, so make sure you have the time to watch the entire footage. There is a lot to take in!
The entire experience is special since Jay Leno is known for his love of internal combustion engine cars. The appreciation shown for EVs, progress, and change is something more of us should embrace.
We’ll keep an eye on the American TV star because we expect a new episode that features Rivian and some other automotive enthusiast goodies! We’ll see when these episodes drop. Until then, here’s how the Rimac Nevera experience went. It’s a doozy, but an insightful one!
