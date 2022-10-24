1966 Chevy Nova SS Features CGI Genetics of Methanol and Compound Turbo Variety

The Chevy II/Nova may be an oddly-named small automobile produced by General Motors under the Chevrolet banner, but the vintage nameplate is not without its ardent fans.
Manufactured over five generations for the 1962 through 1979, and 1985 through 1988 model years, the compact and, later, subcompact series also struck the hearts of Chevy enthusiasts because it was the little muscle car build that could (in turn) impale the heart of any performance goliath, according to many.
Others simply loved the nameplate because they shared fond memories of ownership. Such is the case here, with Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, who recently confessed to a soft spot for the Chevy II/Nova because of almost a decade of previous ownership. And his fans remember that he is also a skilled chassis fabricator and Rat Rod builder in addition to holding many 3D design talents.
So, we would not be all too surprised if, one day, he would snatch an old, derelict 1966 Chevy II/Nova SS and bring it back to an extreme Hot Rod life like this. Until then, his current example is merely wishful thinking, and that is also true. Alas, the ideas are running rampant, already. So, after “working on this for a while and just always messing around with textures as usual,” the result is pretty savage, of course.
The 1966 Chevy II/Nova SS got treated to what the author calls ‘genetic reconstruction’ and now has much wider fenders front and back, a thoroughly slammed attitude, lots of two-tone ideas (some of them dressed up in exposed carbon fiber, like the hood), and a crimson interior to show off the full roll cage. That is not all, naturally, and the main CGI course of V8 shenanigans is now represented by a methanol-fed, compound turbocharged engine! Cool, right?
