Unofficial Third-Gen Nissan Titan XD Reveal Drops Pro-4X Trim, Goes Wildtrak Instead

Named after the Greek mythology Titans, Nissan’s full-size pickup truck produced in Canton, Mississippi, is apparently not faring any better than its inspirational counterparts.
While the latter were defeated and overthrown by the Olympian gods, the Nissan Titan is currently in big trouble (alongside the Frontier and Rogue) over a nasty infotainment system issue. Well, the proverbial Japanese vehicle reliability has gone down the drain with all these modern problems, we all know that.
Hopefully, these annoying defects will be ironed out by the time a new generation of full-size pickup trucks comes out to fight Tundra and the Detroiters. And, just in case anyone is impatient and cannot possibly wait any longer for the official announcement, here is an unofficial reveal to mark the passing of the baton from the second generation to the third iteration for the 2024 or 2025 model year.
Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of introducing a new Titan XD – albeit only in CGI and with a caveat. He is clearly passionate about these workhorses, especially considering that over the past weeks we have seen from him the 2024 Honda Ridgeline wearing fresh unibody truck attire and HPD trim, as well as a redesign of the all-new VW Amarok to introduce a potential battery-powered version.
Interestingly, there was also a direct competitor for the digital Nissan Titan, the Toyota Tundra refresh, and it too shook the very foundation of its official existence. Back then, the pixel master imagined his CGI Tundra ditching the TRD Pro trim in favor of Chevy’s ZR2 lifestyle. Now, the same happens, all over again – as the unreal Titan XD drops the predecessor’s Pro-4X grade to adopt the Blue Oval warrior stance of a Wildtrak. Well, luckily, it is all wishful thinking, right?
Hopefully, these annoying defects will be ironed out by the time a new generation of full-size pickup trucks comes out to fight Tundra and the Detroiters. And, just in case anyone is impatient and cannot possibly wait any longer for the official announcement, here is an unofficial reveal to mark the passing of the baton from the second generation to the third iteration for the 2024 or 2025 model year.
Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of introducing a new Titan XD – albeit only in CGI and with a caveat. He is clearly passionate about these workhorses, especially considering that over the past weeks we have seen from him the 2024 Honda Ridgeline wearing fresh unibody truck attire and HPD trim, as well as a redesign of the all-new VW Amarok to introduce a potential battery-powered version.
Interestingly, there was also a direct competitor for the digital Nissan Titan, the Toyota Tundra refresh, and it too shook the very foundation of its official existence. Back then, the pixel master imagined his CGI Tundra ditching the TRD Pro trim in favor of Chevy’s ZR2 lifestyle. Now, the same happens, all over again – as the unreal Titan XD drops the predecessor’s Pro-4X grade to adopt the Blue Oval warrior stance of a Wildtrak. Well, luckily, it is all wishful thinking, right?