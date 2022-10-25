Lincoln Nautilus Wagon With Aviator DNA Marks a Virtual Return to Passenger Cars

Lincoln, the Blue Oval counterpart to GM’s Cadillac luxury brand, is currently only involved with the world of crossover SUVs after it abandoned the less-lucrative passenger car segments. But what if it wants to return?
Lincoln’s present family of models is not overly extensive in North America. The entry-level model is represented by the Corsair compact crossover SUV, followed by the Nautilus two-row and Aviator three-row mid-size CUVs, plus an all-mighty Navigator full-size SUV at the top of the premium pyramid.
However, some people still dream of the past days when passenger cars were all the rage at Lincoln. And a few of them also have the power to do something about that, even if only digitally. So here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has decided to continue to abandon his ongoing, popular truck series for a CGI moment (or two) of Lincoln swagger.
First, he imagined on the all-new backbones of the 2024 Ford Mustang a proper revival for the Lincoln Mark series two-door coupe, plus a second badge-engineered sibling in the form of a reinvented Mercury Cougar XR-7.
Now, after the sporty luxury fans have been taken care of, it is also time for enthusiasts with larger families to receive something cool. So, the pixel master decided that chopping down an Aviator might be the right CGI thing to do when trying to create a wagon-like Nautilus. Then, he also wondered if the resulting station wagon crossover needs to be thinner or not.
Well, some fans digressed and started thinking about a potential Lincoln rival for the newly announced Cadillac Celestiq flagship EV, others asked for an off-road-focused Navigator, and a few wanted the Nautilus SW a little supercharged. However, there was also an interesting thought of gifting it the Aviator’s 3.0-liter PHEV to try and make it a slower yet much cheaper Audi RS 6 Avant competitor!
