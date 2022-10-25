Modified Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Shows What ICE Muscle Cars Are All About

With the General Motors rival in limbo and the 2024 Ford Mustang only looming on the horizon but not yet on sale, no wonder the Dodge Challenger series has taken full command of the sports car segment in America.
Old as it may be, with the current, third generation presented back in 2005 in an official sketch design before it was released into the wild in 2008, the Dodge Challenger is still on top of the muscle car game. And for good reasons, which not only have to do with the sales performance, but also with the timeless design and constant update care bestowed upon it by its Dodge parent.
Alas, the ICE-powered story of the Challenger and Charger is about to come to an abrupt end after the 2023MY production ceases. And we have already no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special series to collect plus a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV to dissect. So, it is no wonder that (a lot of) people are trying to show improved versions of the Mopar pony/muscle cars while they still can demonstrate their ICE-powered prowess.
Sometimes, they can only do it across the virtual realm, as is the digital case with this modified Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that was imagined even more muscular by Evrim Ozgun. He is a Turkish CGI automotive designer who considers this Mopar one of the great American icons of the automotive industry. And he reinforces that opinion with a string of major CGI improvements.
Thus, no wonder this pixel master deploys all the tricks in the sports and muscle car books. We have a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, a widebody aerodynamic kit treatment, newly sculpted shoulder lines, a nostril-equipped hood with Hellcat decal, some carbon fiber elements, plus a nice set of contrasting aftermarket wheels, as well as a brawnier four-outlet exhaust system. Cool, right?
