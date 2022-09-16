All-New 2023 Toyota Crown Looks to Impress in Detroit with Glossy High-Contrast Aesthetic

Can you believe it’s been 50 years since the last Toyota Crown was sold in the United States? Alas, the nameplate is making a comeback with an all-new 2023MY iteration, which the Japanese carmaker brought to Detroit this year so that you can decide whether a sedan/crossover hybrid is the car for you.
The 2023 Toyota Crown is said to be the first sedan to offer Toyota’s Hybrid Max powertrain system, producing as much as 340 horsepower, which is pretty good for this type of vehicle – which, by the way, will be in dealerships nationwide early next year.
It’s safe to say that we’re not used to seeing this type of body style in America, nor anywhere else for that matter. It’s not just a four-door sedan (of sorts), but also a crossover, which technically makes for clever packaging. There’s not much of a rear overhang, which is practical, and the high ground clearance makes it easier for you to get in and out.
Seriously, if you don’t appreciate/need a higher ground clearance for off-roading, at least appreciate the fact that you don’t need to bend over and drop down into the seat like Gandalf falling into oblivion after fighting that fire demon in Fellowship of the Ring.
Even more impressive is the interior, with standard heated 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats, lumbar support (driver only), dual zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch display, wireless Qi charging for your mobile device, a backup camera and so much more.
All grades feature Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), with enhanced sensors and improved detection capability. For example, the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection can pick up motorcyclists and guardrails in certain conditions. Meanwhile, a Rear Seat Reminder, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Hill Start Assist Control are also available at no extra cost.
The car on display at NAIAS is white with glossy black accents, dual-tone wheels and tinted windows. Not too shabby, right?
