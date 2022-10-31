2024 BMW M3 CS Coming to Show the New Mercedes-AMG C 63 How It's Done

The all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63 may have gone down the electrified route with a controversial powertrain that uses a 2.0-liter four-pot with electric assistance, but BMW isn’t ready to drop the 3.0-liter six-banger from the M3 yet.
As a matter of fact, they are currently working on one more track-focused version of their premium compact sports sedan. It will probably be known as the M3 CS and will sit above the Competition in the company’s M3 lineup.
And it is the new BMW M3 CS that was just spied by our photographers while doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring. Judging by the fact that it has less camouflage compared to our previous sightings, it is likely that the unveiling date is just around the corner. Thus, expect it to premiere either in a few weeks or maybe early next year, as a 2024 model by the time it gets its U.S. visa.
The visual upgrades are obvious. It has a much more aggressive bumper, with a bigger apron attached to it, than the M3 Competition. The side skirts are fatter, and the diffuser is all new. It has undergone a diet too, so it will be lighter. We’d also expect a few chassis tweaks, and maybe beefier brakes to cope with the extra power.
But how much power will it have? That’s a tricky one, though logic dictates more than the 503 hp (510 hp) in the M3 Competition. Some believe that it might have 542 hp, which would be identical to the M4 CSL. From naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it should be one or two tenths of a second quicker than the current Competition, which needs 3.8 seconds for it in the RWD configuration.
And if a more extreme modern Bimmer is on your shopping list, and money is no issue, then you may want to wait for the 3.0 CSL to make its debut, with an alleged starting price of over $700K, and production supposedly capped at 50 units worldwide.
