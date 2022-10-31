The Marauder Was Mercury’s Attempt to Turn Grandad’s Favorite Sedan Into a Factory Sleeper

Back in the early 2000s, Ford and its divisions were still developing mediocre vehicles. One of the most recognizable was the Crown Vic which you could see everywhere since it was a popular choice for taxi companies and law enforcement agencies.
The corporation’s last traditional body-on-frame, full-size sedan, the model had two Panther platform siblings marked by both the Lincoln and Mercury divisions. The first was the luxurious Town Car while the second was a more upscale Crown Vic called Mercury Grand Marquis. This was the car that seemingly every elderly person in the U.S. drove to bingo nights back then, which wasn’t something that Mercury was particularly proud of.
Determined to make the sedan more appealing to younger buyers, management decided to develop a performance-oriented version. Christened Marauder, it was unveiled at the 2002 Chicago Auto Show as a two-door convertible with a 335-hp supercharged V8 under its hood.
performance Mercury was not abandoned, and a far more conventional version of the Panther-based show car made it into dealerships in 2003.
Retaining the Marauder nameplate that was last used in 1970, the series production variant seemed to be inspired by the AMG-tuned factory sleeper sedans from Europe, yet it was available at a lower price, much like the 1990s Chevrolet Impala SS.
Since it was no longer a two-door convertible, the sedan used the Grand Marquis’ stock chassis and bodywork, albeit with several modifications. These included heavy-duty suspension and brakes taken from the Police Interceptor Crown Vic, sportier bumpers, a lip spoiler mounted on the trunk lid, and a set of bespoke chrome rims sporting the classic Mercury logo as a throwback to the division’s glory years. The logo was also embossed on the bucket-style leather seats that were only available on the Marauder and came with power-adjustable lumbar support.
These features were pretty nice, and they did an adequate job of making the Marauder look sportier than its siblings, however, its most notable upgrade was only visible when lifting the hood.
Unlike the Crown Vic, Town Car, or Grand Marquis, this sedan came with a four-valve, DOHC version of Ford’s Modular V8. While it wasn’t the supercharged unit showcased with the 2002 concept, the naturally-aspirated powerplant shared with the Lincoln Aviator or, more notably, the Mustang Mach 1 was good enough for 302 hp and 318 lb-ft (431 Nm) of torque.
This didn’t make much of a difference at lower RPMs, but in the higher rev range, the Marauder began to feel and sound like the muscle cars of the past.
Still, the Marauder was a breath of fresh air for a very boring model. Sold from 2003 to 2004 in 11,052, it theoretically succeeded in drawing younger customers to Mercury dealerships, but these people were not quite as young as management expected. According to company records, the average age of Marauder buyers stood around 50, while that of regular Grand Marquis customers exceeded 70.
Today, this unconventional Mercury seems to draw more interest from younger generations than it did two decades ago. With low mileage examples in Concurs condition being valued at around $30,000 and used models in good shape going for less than $17,000, it’s a budget-friendly performance sedan for those who love quirky, old-school cars from an extinct manufacturer. You can see one such person enjoying a 2003 Marauder in the video below by ThatDudeinBlue.
