2024 BMW M3 CS Hits the Nurburgring With Less Weight, Bigger Grille

BMW's M3 has been revealed for almost two years now, and it was about time that it got a special version added to the range. That special variant is set to be called M3 CS, and we have spy shots of it as it was being tested on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the world's most demanding racetrack.
The new CS variant of the BMW M3 comes with a more aggressive front end, which features a splitter integrated below the nose of the vehicle, and it is longer than the bumper itself. Its ends feature canards, which are meant to provide an aerodynamic role for the front end.
The existing horizontal slats in the front grille have been eliminated, but there is still a large element in the top part, as well as one in the lower one, just below the bracket where the license plate is installed, as well as the vehicle's parking sensors. The openings in the front grille are also larger than they are on the ongoing model.
The prototype also comes with a set of concealed rear windows, which may hide a set of bucket seats behind the ones in the front instead of a more conventional backseat.
While being more practical than an M4, it would offer the same number of seats, with a bit more ease of access to the rear ones, but just a bit, do not get too hopeful on the practical aspects. It may be just enough for some, though, it all depends on what you compare it with.
The M3 CS also has changes on its rear, which come in the form of quad exhausts that are positioned near the center of its rear end, as well as a spoiler on the rear deck. The hood, roof, and even the trunk lid may be made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic to save weight.
According to several sources who claim to be familiar with the matter, the BMW M3 CS will develop between 540 and 550 horsepower, and will only come with the brand's automatic transmission, at least for the sedan. The M4 might also get a CS version, which might get a manual as an option, but that remains to be seen.
