BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Takes Its Trippy Camouflage to the 'Ring, Might Be Capped at 50 Copies

Subsequent to last month’s venture on the roads of Germany, the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage (name unconfirmed) has returned to the spy shot arena, with a prototype spotted doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring.
From a visual standpoint, there isn’t much to report on, as the car looks the same as before. It has an almost identical wrap that puts the spotlight on some of the M Division’s hottest cars ever made, and even the wheels look the same. However, while the previous prototype had yellow brake calipers, these parts have now become red.
Set to become a much more extreme take on the already hot M4 CSL, the 3.0 CSL Hommage draws inspiration from the 2015 show car, in turn, an ode to the original 3.0 CSL from the 1970s. It sports different body panels, with a smaller version of the kidney grille up front, fatter chin spoiler, and side skirts, wide fenders, and different diffuser out back. Quad exhaust pipes are on deck, and so are two fixed rear wings, one on the roof and the other one on the trunk lid.
Power will be supplied by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six found in the normal M3s and M4s. However, the mill will be massaged to deliver much more, with some claiming that around 600 horsepower is possible. A manual transmission is expected to direct the thrust to the rear wheels. Moreover, look for a re-tuned chassis, with even stiffer suspension setup and beefier brakes.
Production of the new 3.0 CSL Hommage might be capped at 50 cars in total, and considering that this year marks the M Division’s 50th birthday, it should debut in the coming months. Pricing will be announced in due course, though it has been reported that it will start at the equivalent of a little over $600,000.
