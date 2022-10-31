JDM-Slammed, Widebody Tesla Model 3 Digitally Spreads the Love or Hate Divide

The Tesla story is probably ready for an all-new chapter now that Elon Musk is letting us sink in on his Twitter deal and rumored Halloween party. But we have other pumpkin-orange stuff in mind, actually.
This is because we are digitally ready for an all-new project from Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media. The pixel master admits to being a “fan of the styling of Tesla (and) thinks they are some of the best-looking electric vehicles out, to date.”
But he also understands that we are dealing with “one of those brands that you either love or hate.” Plus, he also feels there is ample room for improvement, all to further spread the divide. And he went as far as preparing a JDM-style take on the American EV, with all the usual tuning suspects present and accounted for.
Thus, meet the pumpkin-orange Tesla Model 3 that looks slammed and widebody, just like any JDM sports car should, even though it is merely a family EV sedan at its core. The massive fender flares would make any JDM tuner full of pride and joy, the stanced attitude also seems entirely befitting, and the rear wing feels like something that would look great on a 1,020-hp Plaid version, too.
But, of course, that is not all. Instead, the CGI expert also slapped a carbon fiber hood over the frunk to make the Model 3 lighter and wrapped everything with an aftermarket ribbon by way of a stunning chrome and black, deep-dish alloy set of wheels. Also notice all the little details, including the orange studs, the white-wall Toyo performance tires, or the ‘bolt-on and you’re all set’ atmosphere of the new body kit.
So, how does it make you feel about Tesla? Do you love or hate them even more?
