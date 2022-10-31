2023 Ford Escape Is a Few CGI Mods Away From Demanding the Shelby Moniker

Subsequent to last week’s unveiling, we haven’t heard much about the facelifted Ford Escape, otherwise known as the Kuga on the other side of the pond. However, the mid-cycle refresh of the compact crossover is back in the limelight.
This time it has nothing to do with Ford, nor a private owner, because deliveries have yet to commence, even if the order books are currently open, but with kelsonik, as the rendering artist behind this digital illustration is known on Instagram.
Clearly a much sportier take on the 2023 Ford Escape / Kuga, it has a new paint finish and blacked-out chrome trim. The front bumper is all-new, and much more aggressive compared to the one equipping the real thing, and the headlamps have been virtually smoked. The side mirror caps have a black look, and the plastic trim on the lower parts of the body now has the same hue as the rest of the car.
As far as we can tell, the back end hasn’t been changed much, but we reckon that it would deserve a new bumper, with sharper lines, sportier diffuser, and a pair of bigger exhaust tips, not to mention a more generously-sized wing above the rear windscreen. We’d wrap it up by giving it smoked taillights too.
Nonetheless, the changes haven’t stopped here, as it is obvious that the CGI take on the Escape / Kuga sits much closer to the ground. It also has bigger wheels, with a five double-spoke pattern, and skinnier tires, and these modifications would improve its cornering abilities, but they would also ruin the comfort. Last but not least, there are privacy windows all around.
So, do you think that the facelifted Escape / Kuga looks better in a jogging suit? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below and tell us if it is a yay or a nay.
