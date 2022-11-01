Ford Ranger Raptor Developed in the U.S. and Built in Australia Will Tackle Baja 1000

While all tuning, customization, and personalization eyes are wide open for the 2022 SEMA Show event in Las Vegas, Nevada, we must remember that some automakers chose not to attend.
Oddly enough, Ford is one of the big names missing in action from this year’s edition. Of course, that does not mean it forgot to announce something big around the same time, perhaps to steal at least part of the spotlight. We knew as much as the company recently dropped a quick teaser about a mysterious Ranger Raptor.
Well, the air is clear now, courtesy of the company’s Australian arm. As such, the automaker just revealed the details of this interesting next-generation Ranger Raptor, which turned out to be a great team effort. You see, the mid-size performance pickup truck will not be resting on its presentation laurels in the land Down Under.
Instead, Ford revealed that its ‘Next-Generation Ranger Raptor’ “will be its latest off-roading vehicle to tackle the SCORE International Baja 1000 – one of the toughest off-road races in the world.” Plus, it will fight its way to the finish line on an eco-conscious diet, as the new Ranger Raptor “will be racing on a low-carbon biofuel (from Shell), demonstrating the potential of these fuels in the most demanding environments.”
The Blue Oval company enlisted the help of Australia’s Kelly Racing for the build of the Baja-focused Ranger Raptor, while U.S.-based Lovell Racing was on point for the development effort and will also handle the actual truck racing duties at Baja, which kicks off on November 18th. By the way, Lovell Racing is directed by “multi-time off-road champion and Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer Brad Lovell.”
Unfortunately, no technical details have perspired from the (attached) press release, but Ford does try to entice everyone about their race-ready Next-Gen Ranger Raptor with a cool behind-the-scenes make-of and testing video embedded below.
