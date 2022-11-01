Imagined Mazda BT-60 Turbo Feels Like a Proper North American B Series Revival

Currently, Mazda only has one mid-size pickup truck, the third-generation BT-50. And it is not even available in North America to fight the segment’s well-known establishment.
Actually, the Japanese automaker has even dropped the first and second-generation collaboration with Ford, so now the BT-50 shares no more platform relationship with the mid-size Ranger. Instead, the third iteration has been developed with ample help from the third-gen Isuzu D-Max. But what if Mazda remembered the B series times when it was present on the U.S. market, even if only hypothetically?
Meet Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the CGI task of revealing a new six-cylinder BT-60 mid-size pickup truck for the 2024 or 2025 model year. It’s an unofficial take on the current BT-50 but instead of just dreaming of a simple facelift we feel the author imagined something more complex.
The virtual presentation has all the hints that we need. First, the name itself suggests a close relationship with Mazda’s all-new CX-60 mid-size crossover SUV. It is their first vehicle based on the company’s rear- and all-wheel drive Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with a longitudinal engine setup. And, as such, it allows for the use of inline-six-cylinder engines and further development, like the impending arrival of a wider CX-70 SUV for North America.
The pixel master also imagined the potential BT-60 mid-size pickup truck sibling a tad larger than the original BT-50, so that makes it a much better fit for the U.S. mid-size pickup truck segment. Then, there is also the Skyactiv Turbo badge at the rear which actively suggests that we are dealing with the 3.3-liter Skyactiv-G turbo mill that can churn up to 280 horsepower.
Oh, and let us not forget about the rugged demeanor, which is only fitting of something that aims to cater both to work environments during weekdays and to adventure trips during the weekends!
