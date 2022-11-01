Icewear Vezzo Doesn’t Have a Halloween Costume, Just His Black and Orange Ghost

Over the last few days, celebrities and people all around went above and beyond to express their creativity for Halloween with different costumes. Since it was also his 33rd birthday, rapper Icewear Vezzo chose not to put on a costume, but he had his black Rolls-Royce Ghost with orange accents that followed the theme.
Icewear Vezzo, whose real name is Chivez Smith, is a Detroit, Michigan-based rapper, who can pride himself on a few luxurious rides that have found their way to his garage. And several of them are very appropriate for Halloween, as he does seem to like his cars with a touch of pumpkin orange.
That’s why he didn’t bother much with his costume this year, which fell on the same day as his birthday. In a series of pictures and videos posted on his social media account, Icewear sits in the backseat of the luxury sedan, opening the orange umbrella that comes with the British luxury car. He also wore an orange blouse and jacket for the effect.
But the entire effort seems to be done by his Rolls-Royce Ghost, which comes with a black exterior and subtle orange accents on the door padding, seats outlines, and the brand's logo on the aftermarket Forgiato wheels.
The Ghost has been one of his most recent purchases and he seems to love it. And there are a lot of things to love about the Ghost. The luxury sedan comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides the Ghost, he also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, among others. And, despite the fact that his Cullinan also comes with its fair share of orange, this Ghost seemed even more appropriate for his Halloween/birthday photoshoot.
