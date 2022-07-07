Icewear Vezzo Fits His Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class With Silver 22" Forgiatos

The wheels on a vehicle can complete or destroy its aesthetics. But, luckily, Icewear Vezzo’s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class seems to have hit the mark with his new, silver 22-inch Forgiato wheels.
It’s a known fact that rappers usually go for expressive cars that would offer them both comfort and status. And Icewear Vezzo, whose real name is Chivez Smith, has opted for a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class so he could sedan in a luxurious ride with quite a performance.
His luxury car seems to come with the two-tone Manufaktur Kalahari Gold and Onyx Black metallic paint, which is an optional paint scheme, available for $12,750 extra. And his Maybach S-Class has worn several different “shoes” since he bought it.
Most recently, it has been fitted with 22-inch Forgiato silver wheels wrapped in Continental tires. He worked with Utica Auto Spa for the project, but the auto repair shop didn’t mention the model of the aftermarket wheels.
The 32-year-old Detroit rapper’s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes in the S 580 version, the only one currently available in the U.S. The other option, the S 680, has a V12 under the hood.
The S 580 is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, placed under the hood, which sends 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. It’s able to hit 96 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.8 seconds, and it has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Although Maybach doesn’t exist as a standalone brand anymore, since 2014 it has been a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, quickly becoming a top favorite among the rich and famous, because of the comfort and status the models provide. And Icewear Vezzo, who has also flaunted several Rolls-Royce on his page in the past, seems to be all about his Mercedes-Maybach S 580 now.
