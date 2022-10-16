Matte-Black Rolls-Royce Ghost on Big Wheels Is Both Stealthy and Flashy

To certain Rolls-Royce owners, having a bone-stock Ghost parked in the garage is a simply no-can-do matter. Thus, they are always on the lookout for new means to make their luxury sedans stand out even more.
Unless they turn to some controversial tuners (we are thinking about the same company, aren’t we?), most that they can do revolves around the finish and wheels, and maybe reupholstering the interior if they feel like the original one needs improving.
This was the exact recipe followed by the pictured example, bar the cockpit makeover, which now sports a matte black look all around. This has made it flashier rather than stealthier, and we don’t think that it suits the model born in Goodwood at all. And we cannot ignore the multi-spoke alloys with Rolls-Royce center caps either, as they, too, came from the aftermarket world.
Since there are some other blacked-out elements, this might be the Black Badge variant of the Ghost. If that is indeed the case, then you are looking at a bit more power squeezed from the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12, which makes 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The normal Ghost, on the other hand, has 563 hp (571 ps / 420 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), coping with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, one tenth of a second slower than the Black Badge. Both of them max out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Now, there is no way of knowing if the Rolls-Royce Ghost in question has received any work under the hood. However, since AG Luxury Wheels, which stands behind the project, and the pictures shared on social media a few days ago, hasn’t said anything else about it at the time of writing, we are going to assume that it is stock.
