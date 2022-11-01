Digital 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring Shows Mid-Size Sedans Are Fighting Back

Honda is having a splashing year, at least as far as its North American region is concerned. And 2022 is not over yet, so there are more goodies incoming.
Let us look back for a moment and remember the arrival of the all-new HR-V (now called ZR-V internationally because it has grown in size). Or the introduction of the sixth iteration of the best-selling CR-V compact crossover SUV, among others. And Honda is even keen on trying to save the passenger car with star attractions such as the all-new Civic Type R!
But what about mid-size fans? No worries, the Japanese automaker will soon have them covered with the Honda Pilot TrailSport adventurer, and they also recently teased their decision to plug the mid-size sedan segment into life support alongside the popular Camry. So, an eleventh Honda Accord is coming, and soon.
Naturally, that made a lot of folks eager to check out the goodies well in advance of the OEM reveal. Of course, that is only possible with help from the virtual automotive artist establishment. And they had their work cut out for them trying their best to imagine the Accord Hybrid Touring looks based on the information and images that are already available.
The most recent attempt at an unofficial reveal of the Honda Accord XI comes from the pixel master better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel. He (or she) has imagined a swanky mid-size sedan that is seemingly ready to prove that passenger cars are not ready to go down without a fight in the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity.
Now, do take all these virtual presentations with the usual, healthy dose of salt. But at least we know the official introduction is just around the corner. And that Honda promised its Accord will arrive with “sleek new styling, a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain, and Honda’s first integration of Google built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity.”
