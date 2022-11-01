Pontiac GTO, Chevy Impala, and Chevelle SS Form Restomod Trio of Our Dreams

When it comes to American muscle cars, many people have split opinions. This is why many experts tend to present a few choices and let fans choose their favorites.
And that happens both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out. But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, we have a proper example courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the digital automotive artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick journey of wishful thinking discovery, albeit with a three musketeers-style CGI twist.
After a series of rendering-to-reality projects, such as a 1965 Ford Mustang, a 1965 Chevy Impala LS3, and a 1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Convertible, he is now back in a proper muscle car mood. And the pixel master quickly circled back to a set of three virtual General Motors projects, bundled them together, and then posed the question: GTO, Impala, or Chevelle?
But let us explain. He is referring to a virtual Pontiac GTO restomod that showed ‘The Goat’ could be mesmerizing in a variety of ‘fur’ coatings, including Satin Burgundy and whatnot. The second muscle car is a thoroughly slammed 1965 Chevy Impala that walks like a lowrider hall of Famer with absolutely no CGI fear of reprisal. Last, but not least, there is also a 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS Convertible that got a healthy dose of digital restomod steroids.
Now all three of them are posing for an ensemble CGI photo shoot and I must be frank: it is easy to make a choice. Unlike others, who definitely have their favorites (see the fan comments), I would simply snatch all three of them off the virtual lot and tuck them safely inside my dream garage! What about the rest of you?
