Nissan IDx Concept Revisited: Pixel Artist Renders Modern Datsun 510

Back in the olden days, Japanese automaker Nissan used to export vehicles under the Datsun subsidiary. One of those automobiles is the short-lived 510 family that was copiously inspired by the likes of the BMW 02 Series. 12 photos



Nissan discontinued the iconic series in 1973 in favor of the 610, but automobile and motorsport enthusiasts hold the 510 in high regard even today. The Yokohama-based automaker came up with the



As the name implies, the Freeflow brims with creative originality, daring styling and a rather interesting four-seat interior that features denim upholstery. Envisioned with 1.2 and 1.5-liter engines connected to a continuously variable transmission, the Freeflow is bettered by the NISMO thanks to a 1.5-liter turbo motor and a six-speed manual with rev matching.



Virtual tuner Theo Throttle - a.k.a. Theottle - had a go at imagining the road-going concept into a series-production vehicle with a totally different powertrain from the original. Instead of a four-cylinder mill and a central-mounted tailpipe, his reinterpretation of the IDx comes in the guise of an EV with a 2+2 layout, four-spoke alloy wheels and thicker central pillars.



Differences further include A-pillar side mirrors, not fender-mounted mirrors, a front-mounted license plate and more gloss-black garnish to the detriment of the concept’s shiny chrome. A rather tasteful rendering, this fellow isn’t likely to see the light of day because Nissan has other priorities.



Similar to alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi, the Japanese automaker intends to accelerate its zero-emission strategy after one too many eons of relying on the Leaf. Based on the increasing preference for crossover utility vehicles, a sports car definitely isn’t high on the company’s list of priorities. Heck, if Nissan had enough money to spend on such a vehicle, they would have already redesigned the 14-year-old R35 into the long-rumored



Editor's note: Both concepts pictured in the gallery. Both concepts pictured in the gallery.