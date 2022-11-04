Chopped and Dropped Jeep Grand Cherokee Makes for a Great Digital Mid-Size Wagon

The mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee has been dwelling around the mid-size class for three decades already. And it always featured a car-like unibody chassis architecture for the five-door SUV body style.
That happened at a time when most SUVs were still using traditional truck-related body-on-frame platforms, making them sturdy for any type of terrain but also less wieldy on the street. But it never occurred to Jeep to use the technical credentials to make the Grand Cherokee anything other than an SUV or a crossover SUV, like the current WL generation.
Well, no worries, as some intrepid people are always around when you need them. Let us take Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, as an example. He loves to dabble with everything Americana, and his fans know very well that his passions are ranging far and wide. The pixel master is interested in about anything, from modern revivals of classic passenger car nameplates to single cab Sport Truck series, and from dually(ing) all the pickups out there to wagon(izing) everything his CGI brush touches.
The latest such case of transforming an unsuspecting model into a great-looking station wagon is based on the current WL iteration of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The big and brawny mid-size crossover SUV got a feisty CGI treatment, though, taking a page directly out of the Hot Rod book. As such, the pixel master combined some Charger DNA with a virtual chop-and-drop procedure to arrive at the final ‘Jeep Grand Wagon’ conclusion.
It did not take long, as far as the quick behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) might be concerned. But the touring-style morphing is quite deep, and the resulting Jeep station wagon might very well be called a true Dodge Magnum spiritual successor from another Stellantis brother. So, what do you think, should we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
Well, no worries, as some intrepid people are always around when you need them. Let us take Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, as an example. He loves to dabble with everything Americana, and his fans know very well that his passions are ranging far and wide. The pixel master is interested in about anything, from modern revivals of classic passenger car nameplates to single cab Sport Truck series, and from dually(ing) all the pickups out there to wagon(izing) everything his CGI brush touches.
The latest such case of transforming an unsuspecting model into a great-looking station wagon is based on the current WL iteration of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The big and brawny mid-size crossover SUV got a feisty CGI treatment, though, taking a page directly out of the Hot Rod book. As such, the pixel master combined some Charger DNA with a virtual chop-and-drop procedure to arrive at the final ‘Jeep Grand Wagon’ conclusion.
It did not take long, as far as the quick behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) might be concerned. But the touring-style morphing is quite deep, and the resulting Jeep station wagon might very well be called a true Dodge Magnum spiritual successor from another Stellantis brother. So, what do you think, should we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?