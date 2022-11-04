Virtual, Global Next-Gen Toyota Hilux Feels Like an Invincible Mid-Size Tundra

Initially sold as the Hilux across most regions, the compact – later mid-size – pickup truck developed, manufactured, and sold by Toyota soon became known under different aliases around the world.
Even North America originally got the Toyota Hilux since its inception in early 1968. But less than a decade later (since 1976), the compact pickup truck simply became known as the quintessential Toyota workhorse (aka Pickup, Truck, Pickup Truck, or Compact Truck, among others). Then, starting around the time of the sixth-generation Hilux, in 1995, Toyota derived it as a standalone SUV named 4Runner, and the pickup truck became known as Tacoma in North America.
Their destinies were never intertwined since, with the mid-size Toyota pickup truck still named Hilux internationally and differing vastly in design from its North American Tacoma sibling. Interestingly, not everyone thinks that sort of strategy should continue going forward. And some of them can also take matters into their hands and do something about it.
Or, rather, take them at the tip of their CGI brushes, on this occasion. So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has recently decided to have a digital go at imagining the ninth Hilux iteration with pronounced Americana styling cues. Alas, there is also an interesting CGI twist added to the new generation matters.
First, let us get the elephant out of the china shop – the base for the virtual transformation is neither the current Hilux iteration nor even the contemporary U.S. market Tacoma, for that matter. Instead, the pixel master stole the GMC Canyon’s soul and infused it with lots of Toyota DNA. Secondly, the CGI expert went directly for the flagship cues and chose to portray the next Toyota Hilux, in Invincible attire, as a potential global mid-size Tundra version.
So, how does it feel to you – is it credible enough to get our CGI hall pass, or not?
