Custom 1983 Toyota Hilux ‘Longbody’ Is Perpetually Fit for a Turquoise LS Summer

The global cousin of the North American Toyota Tacoma top seller, now dubbed Hilux, has been around since 1968. Alas, it also has other nicknames: Invincible, indestructible, tough-as-nails, etc.
Of course, throughout its compact and mid-size pickup truck life, it had enough time to build this no-frills, survive-anything reputation. Interestingly, that means the Toyota Hilux is mostly prone to hard work and less adventure if you ask most fans. Alas, that does not mean there are no exceptions, such as the 2024 Hilux GR Sport for Australia.
True, the latest one comes from across the virtual realm, but I still feel that it is well worth a moment or two. This is because Fatih Mehmet Yelkenci, the pixel master better known as yelkencidesign on social media, has imagined this bagged digital build so we can drop our CGI jaws and then slap our heads for not thinking about such potential before.
And the gist of this virtual Rolls-Royce and Mercedes G-Class-inspired project is quite simple, frankly. The CGI expert took a fourth-generation, 1983 Toyota Hilux and basically made it wider and longer than the original workhorse. Then, he also treated it to a slammed attitude to bode well for the newly enhanced dimensions, plus seasoned everything with stuff that would easily recall the South Cali atmosphere of a perpetually turquoise surfing summer.
Naturally, the truck is also dressed up in that ultramarine shade and it rides posh on mega big-lipped aftermarket wheels from Azara Wheels, a company that self-describes itself as the “best one-piece big wheels in the game.” Then, believe it or not, that is not all – this custom truck also has a stunningly posh interior, a woodgrain bed full of various goodies, plus a see-through hood to provide a glimpse of the stunning engine display!
No wonder the author had to provide additional details, including of the LS V8-swapped variety…
