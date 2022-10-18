Porsche Cayman ‘Sport Turismo’ Sounds Logical for a Virtual 718 Shooting Brake

The Porsche fan world has gone mad (in the most positive way possible) over the raving reviews for the company’s latest and (arguably) greatest 992-series version.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is quite an expensive investment even over its ‘lesser’ 911 GT3 sibling, but most said it would be well worth it. However, everyone keeps showing their love for the big 911 series with no affection for the smaller 718s. What, are they not deserving of a little attention?
No worries, the spy photographers are keeping tabs on the latest upcoming releases of the 718 series in the real world and across the virtual realm, there are also pixel masters who do not forget about the little Porsches. Even if they first set them aside for a while to work on other projects.
So, here is the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who recalls how earlier this year a Porsche Taycan Sport Brake idea took precedence over the potential 718 Shooting Brake, and this confession naturally led to the revival of the imagined three-door station wagon in the author’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below. Interestingly, the base of Shooting Brake operations is not a Sport or Cross Turismo.
Instead, the CGI expert took advantage of the recent, compact Ferrari Purosangue creation that had a smaller footprint and a roofline that would make even the BMW X4 a little bit envious. Anyway, the DNA was not used as such, and instead, the author made ample modifications to suit the Porsche 718 Cayman’s shooting brake needs.
Then, at the end of the CGI ordeal, there was just one final mystery to solve. Would this be called Porsche 718 Cayman Sport Turismo like the Panamera and Taycan, or otherwise? Meanwhile, we have another conundrum. Should we give it our digital hall pass, or not?
