2024 Toyota Hilux GR Sport Will Replace Hilux Rugged X in Australia

Toyota introduced the New Global Architecture in 2015, abbreviated TNGA. A series of modular platforms introduced by the TNGA-C of the fourth-generation Prius, the New Global Architecture also includes a body-on-frame design for mid- and full-size trucks and utilities.
The GA-F rolled out in June 2021 with the J300 Land Cruiser. Not long after, Lexus revealed the J310 LX, followed by the XK70 Tundra and XK80 Sequoia. Sometimes referred to as the F1, the GA-F will serve as the basis for the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado, GX, Tacoma, 4Runner, and the Tacoma’s global sibling. While on the subject of mid-size vehicles, Toyota Australia has confirmed a brand-new Hilux that will be launched in 2023.
The second half of 2023, to be more specific, and it’s not just any Hilux. “A hardcore halo variant” is on the horizon, set to be introduced for the 2024 model year under the GR Sport moniker. Toyota Australia further confirmed that it will replace the Rugged X as the flagship variant of the range, and no other details were given. Not even a confirmation for the GA-F, which is utmost certain because of the current platform’s venerable age.
The AN120/AN130 rolled out in May 2015, which makes it more than seven years old at press time. Facelifted in November 2017, the eight-generation Hilux received yet another nip-and-tuck job in June 2020. The second facelift introduced the world to the GR Sport, which isn’t as sporty as Toyota says it is due to the 1GD-FTV turbo diesel four-cylinder engine.
It goes without saying that four-cylinder lumps will be available in the ninth-generation pickup truck, and there’s a slight change of a twin-turbo V6 borrowed from the GA-F trucks and utilities mentioned earlier. For instance, Toyota has discontinued the base tune of the V35A-FTS in the Tundra for the 2023 model year, a base tune that makes 348 horsepower and 405 pound-foot (550 Nm) of torque. By comparison, the 1GD-FTV in the outgoing Hilux GR Sport cranks out 221 hp and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm).
