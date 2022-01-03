2022 Toyota Hilux GR Sport Brings Rally-Inspired Goodies to Europe's Truck Segment

Toyota has expanded its GR Sport lineup to include the 2022 Hilux. The pickup is said to have been inspired by the Dakar racer and brings a few styling and mechanical tweaks to the popular model.
Aptly named the Toyota Hilux GR Sport, it features an upgraded suspension, with new monotube shocks, and front springs. Stiffened front coil springs are part of the makeover, and these changes, combined with the previous tweaks applied to the new gen, give it improved handling, better steering angle response, flat ride, and more comfort, the automaker says.
In the looks department, the GR Sport variant of the 2022 Hilux features a new black grille, with G-pattern mesh and prominent central horizontal bar, decorated by the ‘Toyota’ lettering. The front fog lamp surrounds are bigger, and the black theme can be seen on the side mirror casings, tailgate handle, over-fenders, and side steps. Discreet ‘GR Sport’ badging is on deck too, and the new shocks and springs have a red finish. The pickup sits on 17-inch alloys, wrapped in all-terrain tires.
For the cockpit, Toyota chose new front sports seats, wrapped in black leather and fake suede, with red perforations, and contrast stitching. The seatbacks, push-button start, floor mats, and information display’s animation graphic have the ‘GR Sport’ branding. The design is enhanced by the aluminum sports pedals, carbon fiber-like trim, blue door panel illumination, and red deco line on the dashboard. Things such as the LED headlights, keyless entry&go, dual-zone climate control, limited-slip differential, downhill assist, and others are standard.
Power comes from the same 2.8-liter engine that was introduced in the Hilux in 2020. Working in concert with a six-speed automatic transmission, it produces 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, giving it a payload of 1 ton (2,205 lbs), and braked towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs).
The Hilux GR Sport will start arriving at dealers across Europe this summer. Pricing has yet to be announced.
In the looks department, the GR Sport variant of the 2022 Hilux features a new black grille, with G-pattern mesh and prominent central horizontal bar, decorated by the ‘Toyota’ lettering. The front fog lamp surrounds are bigger, and the black theme can be seen on the side mirror casings, tailgate handle, over-fenders, and side steps. Discreet ‘GR Sport’ badging is on deck too, and the new shocks and springs have a red finish. The pickup sits on 17-inch alloys, wrapped in all-terrain tires.
For the cockpit, Toyota chose new front sports seats, wrapped in black leather and fake suede, with red perforations, and contrast stitching. The seatbacks, push-button start, floor mats, and information display’s animation graphic have the ‘GR Sport’ branding. The design is enhanced by the aluminum sports pedals, carbon fiber-like trim, blue door panel illumination, and red deco line on the dashboard. Things such as the LED headlights, keyless entry&go, dual-zone climate control, limited-slip differential, downhill assist, and others are standard.
Power comes from the same 2.8-liter engine that was introduced in the Hilux in 2020. Working in concert with a six-speed automatic transmission, it produces 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, giving it a payload of 1 ton (2,205 lbs), and braked towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs).
The Hilux GR Sport will start arriving at dealers across Europe this summer. Pricing has yet to be announced.