2021 Toyota Hilux Mako, a Kiwi Shark Among Pickups, Is Not “Swimming” to U.S.

Toyota has been moving its off-road vehicles globally for decades, and it seems it has picked up on habits of the natural world. For example, after revealing the 2021 model year Hilux truck for the New Zealand market, they are also introducing the new Hilux Mako special launch edition. If the name sounds sharky, it’s precisely because the limited series is produced at Toyota’s Thames Vehicle Operations, which is on the shores of the Firth of Thames bay, right next to the natural predator’s natural environment.

