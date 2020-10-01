2021 Toyota Hilux Mako, a Kiwi Shark Among Pickups, Is Not “Swimming” to U.S.

Toyota has been moving its off-road vehicles globally for decades, and it seems it has picked up on habits of the natural world. For example, after revealing the 2021 model year Hilux truck for the New Zealand market, they are also introducing the new Hilux Mako special launch edition. If the name sounds sharky, it’s precisely because the limited series is produced at Toyota’s Thames Vehicle Operations, which is on the shores of the Firth of Thames bay, right next to the natural predator’s natural environment.
Because variety usually ensures success, Toyota is selling the 2021 Hilux from NZD $29,990 (TDP - Toyota Driveaway Price), which is about $21,296 at the current exchange rates. There is a total of eighteen configurations across four trim levels - WorkMate, SR, SR5, and the top SR5 Cruiser.
Still, those looking for something even more special will be looking at the built-to-order Hilux Mako, bringing bespoke styling and a raft of Toyota Genuine accessories and parts to make sure there’s no job that can’t be done – be it a trip up the mountain or at the local construction site. All for the price of $79,990 (around $53,145).
According to the automaker, aside from a few units that will be prepared for its own marketing needs, the rest of the Hilux Mako batch will see every single customer receive an entirely customized truck, with orders already open and first deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. No need to worry about international availability for this one, because there isn’t any.
Of course, some elements will remain common for the entire series, such as the build being based on the top SR5 Cruiser grade with added 18-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in Maxxis Razr off-road rubber, fender flares, tinted front windows, and different front and rear bumpers.
There is one caveat regarding the exterior – there are a few exterior colors that are unavailable for the Mako, including the newly added for 2021 Deep Sea Blue. We sense a clear missed opportunity here... Well, at least the interior is nicely equipped with custom sporty seats front and back, wrapped in leather and featuring tailored stitching and branding.
To make sure the Hilux Mako handles anything thrown in its path, Toyota is also adding ARB’s Old Man Emu BP-51 by-pass high-performance shock absorbers. These feature user-adjustable damper control, while the larger front brake discs with stainless steel braided lines are making sure the pickup can stop faster under any conditions.
Still, those looking for something even more special will be looking at the built-to-order Hilux Mako, bringing bespoke styling and a raft of Toyota Genuine accessories and parts to make sure there’s no job that can’t be done – be it a trip up the mountain or at the local construction site. All for the price of $79,990 (around $53,145).
According to the automaker, aside from a few units that will be prepared for its own marketing needs, the rest of the Hilux Mako batch will see every single customer receive an entirely customized truck, with orders already open and first deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. No need to worry about international availability for this one, because there isn’t any.
Of course, some elements will remain common for the entire series, such as the build being based on the top SR5 Cruiser grade with added 18-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in Maxxis Razr off-road rubber, fender flares, tinted front windows, and different front and rear bumpers.
There is one caveat regarding the exterior – there are a few exterior colors that are unavailable for the Mako, including the newly added for 2021 Deep Sea Blue. We sense a clear missed opportunity here... Well, at least the interior is nicely equipped with custom sporty seats front and back, wrapped in leather and featuring tailored stitching and branding.
To make sure the Hilux Mako handles anything thrown in its path, Toyota is also adding ARB’s Old Man Emu BP-51 by-pass high-performance shock absorbers. These feature user-adjustable damper control, while the larger front brake discs with stainless steel braided lines are making sure the pickup can stop faster under any conditions.