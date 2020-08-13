First SpeedWeek Teaser Sees Toyota GR Yaris and Rally Driver Fooling Around

You could think of the upcoming SpeedWeek as a cross between the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival, but the setting is ripe for so much more. This is because due to social distancing restrictions the organizers decided the October car enthusiast party will be held behind closed doors. And that means we should expect serious action that would transcend all boundaries – you should interpret this into even larger shenanigans that most likely involve all areas, including those usually reserved to the public.

171 photos