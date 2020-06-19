Dropped Toyota FJ Cruiser Goes Against its Purpose, Philippines Style

There’s no denying the fact that some models are just plain and simple cool – sometimes it’s the right combination of looks and power, sometimes it’s the right assortment of design prowess and market positioning, and other times it’s just that crazy ideas work best when they’re done right.
The Toyota FJ Cruiser fits well in the last category – it was conceived in a time (2006) when the Camry was considered among the most boring cars on Earth, yet it is rare to find one that does not run like new. And so, the Japanese simply took that extreme reliability and packed it with the quirky looks of an FJ40 that somehow got onto a time machine and dressed up according to its own dream for the beginning of the XXI century.
Sure, it was not the overwhelming success the company expected, but it is still enough to have it produced in 2020 for markets such as Chile, South Africa, the Middle East, and the Philippines. It is the latter market of interest today, because a well reputed local custom shop - Atoy Customs 4x4 and Bodykits – has produced a remarkably interesting take on the core purpose of the FJ Cruiser.
Normally, since we are dealing with a retro-SUV that looks ready to get dirty in a safari in a heartbeat, tuning fans would be looking to enhance its off-roading abilities. Now, we really do not need to imagine how the FJ Cruiser would look if we took away the one thing it was supposed to be great at.
But tastes are of personal nature, and given that the finished product looks insanely cool, we might give this particular “slammed” case a hall pass. This Hino Motor product – in case you didn’t know, the FJ Cruiser has been produced from the get-go by the leading Asian commercial vehicle manufacturer that’s a subsidiary of Toyota – apparently got some love from the resident off-road/body kit expert Ton Llave and pretty much became an “Anti-Establishment” example.
First off, the stance drop came courtesy of a “home-made” mix of two sets: Tein Endura Pro+ dampers and KYB Xtage 40mm lowering springs. Next came the flow-formed Stealth Custom Series F5 alloys clad in Highway Terrain Falken STZ rubber that both concealed the MaxSpeed 355mm 6-Pot Big Brake kit.
The latter became necessary as the 1950 kg SUV comes with a bit of under the hood tinkering as well: the naturally aspirated 4.0L 1GR-FE V6 engine now develops a healthier 238 WHP and 343 Nm of torque. Final changes? Of course: carbon fiber fenders, no spare wheel, Greddy steering wheel, and a pair of Atoy Customs' own high back seat conversions.
