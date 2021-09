Twin-Turbo V12 Toyota Hilux Is One Serious Performance Truck

AMG

kW

We’ve recently covered a V8-swapped Hilux with 6.2 liters ofmagic from the previous-generation C 63. As for the Hilux in the following video and pictures, this fellow cranks things up to eleven with a force-fed V12 swap.Brought to my attention by Double Apex managing editor Sudhir Matai, the balls-to-the-wall bakkie is the pride and joy of Francois Fritz of FatBoy Fab Works. Inspired by a V12-swapped and twin-turbocharged Toyota Quantum minivan, Francois decided that he needed 12 cylinders and forced induction over the single-cab pickup’s original 3.0-liter turbo diesel lump.The oil-chugging engine was previously modified with a compound twin-turbo setup for a respectable 212and 680 Nm (284 horsepower and 502 pound-feet), figures that pale in comparison to the Century-sourced plant. Strapped to the dyno, the V12-engined Hilux recorded 402 kW and 970 Nm (539 horsepower and 715 pound-feet) of torque at 0.7 bars of boost.Two 63-millimeter Garrett GT35 spinny boys complement the 5.0-liter engine that’s codenamed 1GZ-FE in Toyota’s vernacular. A Spitronics engine management system controls pretty much everything under the hood, and the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the rear wheels by the Century’s four-speed automatic transmission and a custom-fabricated drive shaft.The diff lock and rear end are both stock according to Francois, which is pretty mad for such a high-output build. Specifically built for dealing with the Simola Hillclimb course, the Hilux experienced a small electrical issue that resulted in less-than-ideal times. Be that as it may, Francois had a lot of fun and few people can deny the wow factor of a workhorse that's capable of making a tuned fourth-generation Toyota Supra blush with admiration.