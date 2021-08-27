2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Debuts With Hilux Underpinnings, Turbo Diesel Mill

James Webb Telescope Starts Its Journey to French Guyana on Its Way to Space

Built on the Hilux pickup truck’s body-on-frame platform in Thailand , the 2022 Toyota Fortuner is now available with go-faster visual traits under the GR Sport moniker. Be warned, however, that it’s not as sporty as it looks. 14 photos GRMN for the previous-generation Yaris hot hatchback.



Instead of a free-breathing V8 or a twin-turbocharged V6, the



Over in Thailand, customers are offered a total of three hues for the body panels: Emotional Red (pictured) and White Pearl CS with a black-painted roof as well as Attitude Black Mica. Based on the range-topping trim level, the GR Sport flexes 20-inch wheels, 265/50 rubber boots, red brake calipers, four-wheel drive, and lots of gloss-black garnishing up front and out back.



The interior is predominantly black albeit red contrast stitching brings a little color to the seats, door cards, and dashboard. Smoke Silver trim on the center console also needs to be mentioned, along with black leather for the seats, suede inserts, the GR logo embroidered in the headrests, perforated leather for the steering wheel, as well as a 12 o’clock wheel marker in red.



The GR-branded engine start button and key fob pretty much seal the deal, which isn’t exactly cheap by middle-class standards in Thailand. Toyota is asking 1,879,000 baht or $57,550 at current exchange rates whereas the average salary is just around 1,160,000 baht or $35,530 per year.



Download attachment: Thai 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport specifications (PDF)