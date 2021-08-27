GR-Modernized Toyota Corolla AE86 Gets Vintage Three-Door Hachi-Roku Styling

With just about everything getting the GR-inspired treatment from Toyota these days, it’s only logical to eagerly expect the Gazoo Racing version of a worldwide best-seller. Yes, of course, we are talking about the Toyota GR Corolla.
The company’s twelfth-generation compact series has just surpassed the 50-million cumulative sales threshold, so it would be natural for the automaker to give it a hotter option to keep up the interest. Not that we have something against the likes of the 2022 Hilux Revo GR Sport, but come on, the rumor mill says the Corolla design will be mated with the GR Yaris powertrain! That’s a mighty combination in the making, not just a visual package.
After all, it’s not like the Corolla doesn’t have a performance heritage. Just remember the AE85/AE86 Corolla Levin/Sprinter Trueno of the 1980s – U.S. fans know this RWD version of the fifth-generation by the local Corolla Sport SR5 and GT-S nameplates. Now that Toyota has a cool GR Yaris, the affordable new-generation GR86, as well as the mighty GR Supra, people naturally feel it’s about time the Corolla joins the party as well.
And virtual artists know how to take matters into their own hands. Case in point, Theo of theottle fame on social media, decided to imagine a modern incarnation of the AE86 based on the contemporary Corolla design. The vintage liftback becomes a veritable three-door hatchback as the E210 Corolla loses a couple of doors to make it a proper companion to the AWD GR Yaris.
This new Corolla Levin would use the Corolla hatchback skin and some technical elements from the GR86, according to the pixel master. But a regular version might feel a bit tame for some diehard fans. So, he also dressed up his vision in classic Hachi-Roku attire, and it even completes the reinvention with some Initial D manga vibes to make it a “genuine tofu delivery car!”
After all, it’s not like the Corolla doesn’t have a performance heritage. Just remember the AE85/AE86 Corolla Levin/Sprinter Trueno of the 1980s – U.S. fans know this RWD version of the fifth-generation by the local Corolla Sport SR5 and GT-S nameplates. Now that Toyota has a cool GR Yaris, the affordable new-generation GR86, as well as the mighty GR Supra, people naturally feel it’s about time the Corolla joins the party as well.
And virtual artists know how to take matters into their own hands. Case in point, Theo of theottle fame on social media, decided to imagine a modern incarnation of the AE86 based on the contemporary Corolla design. The vintage liftback becomes a veritable three-door hatchback as the E210 Corolla loses a couple of doors to make it a proper companion to the AWD GR Yaris.
This new Corolla Levin would use the Corolla hatchback skin and some technical elements from the GR86, according to the pixel master. But a regular version might feel a bit tame for some diehard fans. So, he also dressed up his vision in classic Hachi-Roku attire, and it even completes the reinvention with some Initial D manga vibes to make it a “genuine tofu delivery car!”