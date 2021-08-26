AMG GT Shooting Brake and BMW 8 Series Touring Look Ready for a Mountain Pass

Now that summer is almost over and all we can think about are the cooler and potentially rainy autumn days, why not have one last and fast vacation? Pack the bags, select the destination, and go. Or “race” there if you are into winding roads.
When the summer road trip season kicked off, it was only logical to go on exceedingly long vacations that implicated a lot of careful planning, as well as a motorhome or an RV camper. Alternatively, overlanding aficionados might have considered that a prepared off-road truck with a camper conversion in the bed might do the adventure trick even better.
Now, there are just a few days left before autumn melancholy kicks in, so let us s just throw out the window all worries and hit the winding roads alongside something extremely fast. It also needs to be practical and fit at least a little bit of luggage, so a two-door sports station wagon would be better. Wait, what do you mean we do not have such things?
Behold, here are the Mercedes-AMG GT Shooting Brake and the equally enticing BMW 8 Series Touring rival. Granted, they are just figments of one pixel master’s imagination. Sugar Chow, aka sugardesign_1 on social media, has probably anticipated our unvoiced desires for a few more days of “R&R” (rest and recuperation) and came up with a pair of sports cars that would be equally enticing, yet also practical.
It’s just wishful thinking and we can bet our entire 2022 summer road trip budget on the fact that neither Mercedes-Benz nor BMW would put such projects into practice. On the other hand, we feel compelled to remind automakers that some people don’t have just quarter-mile races and SUV trailering in their blood.
Certain aficionados might fancy a quick escape up some mountain roads in search of the next mountain peak retreat. After all, the journey is equally important as the destination, right? Remember, even the legendary Pikes Peak is now all tarmac, so sports cars can go today where no vehicle aficionado dreamt just a couple of decades ago...
