Glory Challenger 1000 Meets a Proper Virtual Rival, the Widebody Toyota GR Supra

What happens when folks dwelling across imagination land take a liking to exotic brands such as Hennessey, Saleen, or Shelby? Well, the pixel masters develop their special nameplate, of course.
Not long ago, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist behind the adry53customs account on social media, decided to use pixel master skills to surprise his significant other with a marriage proposal. The happy result was a Glory Chevy Corvette concept with 1980s vibes and a transparent hood for the Hellcat conversion to shine in all its... glory.
Now, that gave him the idea that “Glory” is a fine name to develop his brand recognition, much in the same vein as Hennessey, Saleen, or Shelby did years ago. Of course, there’s much work to be done ahead of reaching the same level of prowess, but every pyramid was probably constructed one stone at a time. So, the virtual Glory brand recently got a new representative in the form of a modified Dodge Challenger.
Dubbed Glory Challenger 1000, this muscle car was a bit on the exaggerated side of the fence. Sporting a huge aerodynamic kit that came as a natural evolution based on previous work, the muscled-up Dodge also had a CGI-enhanced 6.2-liter supercharged V8. One that casually reached the 1,000-horsepower threshold. So, what happens when you have something like this in the stable, apart from cooking up a video (embedded below) to showcase it on a virtual highway, among other things?
Well, of course, it’s a good idea to put things into a muscle vs. import perspective. And what better way than imagine a garage setup where the Glory Challenger 1000 rests neatly alongside a potential equal: the widebody Toyota Supra? Unfortunately, all we get is a sneak peek at the widebody couple, with both only shown from the rear.
Perhaps it serves as an appetizer for the cool things to come. We are already rooting for a CGI race between the two, hopefully of the drag strip variety...
