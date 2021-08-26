Ferrari Monza SP2 Goes for Street Bling With Bespoke Air Jordans and Volk TE37s

ELSA-d Satellite Has a Magnetic Appetite for Space Junk, Aces Its First Capture in Orbit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) Unfortunately, it’s just wishful thinking. Unless, somehow, this rendering catches the attention of a Ferrari Monza SP owner that’s also deeply passionate not just about sneakers, but also about original forged wheels. What, we have seen crazier things happen in the automotive world.Anyways, the potentially controversial combination was dreamt by pixel master Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign on social media), who is no stranger to outrageous ideas designed to populate the virtual plains of imagination land. Sure, this particular color combination might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he purposefully chose it for its contrasting opportunities against some of the other materials included with this new CGI project.So, the bare metal and leather are finished in this odd shade of (let’s say) pink, while the Monza SP2 and Nike Air Jordan sneakers also feature touches of black. It is not just paint in there, though, as both the Ferrari and the shoes have been treated to “a few” carbon fiber details! Meanwhile, the Volk TE37s are a bit on the bronze side, a shade that’s matched by the sole of Air Jordans as far as we can tell.Clearly, he went all out on the potential color combinations . But, somehow, they do work wonders together. Sure, just like the designer, we feel it’s just wishful thinking to imagine that anyone will associate a Ferrari with the (in)famous wheel design that’s credited with starting the passion for forged pieces.Or, for that matter, have them both mixed with a custom set of Nike Air Jordan sneakers featuring matching stitching, leather, Alcantara details, as well as carbon fiber touches! Yet, here they are, and we love them... virtually.