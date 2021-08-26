Widebody Dodge Charger Doesn't Look Subtle, West Coast Customs Will Make It Real

Believe it or not, the renowned Dodge Charger has reached the solid age of 55. And, just like a human going through a mid-life crisis, it probably aims to remain young at heart in every way possible.
Luckily, the aftermarket community is always there to lend a helping hand. Born in 1966, the Charger has managed to reinvent itself on numerous occasions. Sometimes with ample B-body success, other times with entirely forgettable results (such as the fifth iteration).
Arguably, it also managed to continue to mesmerize the muscle car aficionados even after the 2005 reintroduction as the LX architecture-based four-door sedan. Its added practicality continues to endure to this very day via the latest, seventh-generation LD version. And although it’s been growing a bit long in the tooth, it’s safe to assume this isn’t the Dodge Charger iteration that kickstarted this pixel master’s design career.
Instead, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media, tells how an older Dodge Charger was his first project out of school. It involved designing an aftermarket aerodynamic body kit for the Charger, and we think that he has progressed nicely ever since. Sure, we haven’t seen the old work for a proper comparison, just the latest CGI artistry.
It uses the backbones of the current Dodge Charger, and the crimson four-door sedan gets treated to a not-so-subtle full widebody kit. Everything is there to make a splash: huge front aero bits complete with a wing-tipped lip spoiler flared wheel arches to bode well for the bronze set, a cool trunk spoiler, and a beefed-up aerodynamic extractor with an integrated dual exhaust system.
Better yet, since Tjahjono works directly with the legendary folks over at West Coast Customs as the company’s head designer, we can bet this is not just wishful thinking. Instead, as far as we can tell, this is also going to make it into production (just like that initial aero kit). Although, unfortunately, we have no idea if we are dealing with a bespoke creation or something that’s going to be widely available.
