Toyota Will Make Fuel Cell Modules for Hydrogen-Powered Heavy Duty Trucks

While to some, hydrogen fuel cell trucks may not seem like a viable alternative to their battery-electric counterparts, Toyota believes that the technology is more fitting for heavy-duty vehicles that travel hundreds of miles per day than large batteries. And it's not alone. Within the next few years, Hyundai, Volvo, and Daimler all plan to launch hydrogen-powered long-haul trucks. After years of real-world testing in the environment of commercial trucking, Toyota announced that it will introduce a dedicated line at its Kentucky plant, which, starting with 2023, will begin assembling integrated dual fuel cell (FC) modules for hydrogen-powered commercial trucks.These modules will give truck manufacturers the ability to integrate emissions-free fuel cell electric technology into existing platforms with Toyota's technical support under the hood."Heavy-duty truck manufacturers will be able to buy a fully integrated and validated fuel cell electric drive system, allowing them to offer their customers an emissions-free option in the Class 8 heavy-duty segment," explained Tetsuo Ogawa, president and chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America.The company says that its dual-fuel cell modules, which represent a major component of an FC kit, weigh about 1,400 lbs (635 kg) and can generate up to 160of continuous power. A high voltage battery, electric motors, transmission, and hydrogen storage assembly are also included in the FC kit.Toyota will also share its expertise in powertrain integration to help truck manufacturers adapt these emissions-free drivetrain systems to a variety of heavy-duty transportation applications. According to David Rosier, Toyota Kentucky powertrain head, this second-generation fuel cell system has a range of over 300 miles (483 km) at a full load weight of 80,000 lbs (36,287 kg).This new tech, along with a prototype truck powered by the FC kit, will be displayed at the 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California. The event will be hosted between August 31st and September 1st.While to some, hydrogen fuel cell trucks may not seem like a viable alternative to their battery-electric counterparts, Toyota believes that the technology is more fitting for heavy-duty vehicles that travel hundreds of miles per day than large batteries. And it's not alone. Within the next few years, Hyundai, Volvo, and Daimler all plan to launch hydrogen-powered long-haul trucks.

