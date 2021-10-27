4 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Drags Tuned CTS-V and for Now It's Not Even Close

Toyota Hilux vs. Nissan Navara Drag Race Concludes in a Dead Heat

Introduced in 1968, the long-running Hilux is Toyota’s main workhorse outside of the United States. The latest generation launched in 2015, and over in South Africa where the featured video is filmed, the good ol’ Hilux outsells every competitor, including the increasingly popular Ford Ranger. 6 photos



In other words, that sum converts to $49,910 at current exchange rates. The off-road trim level is nicely equipped with the likes of blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Intelligent Around View Monitor, and black-painted alloy wheels. The force-fed motor is rated at 140 kW (make that 188 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) at 2k rotations per minute.



As for the



Regardless of which is the quicker machine over the quarter mile, a mid-size pickup truck has to be capable in terms of hauling and towing. Both of them feature payload ratings in excess of 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds) while maximum towing sits at 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds).



In the Navara’s case, Nissan is expected to launch the ground-up redesign in 2024 unless the chip shortage and health crisis have other plans. The Hilux, on the other hand, will receive the TNGA-F truck platform in 2023.



