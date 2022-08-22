Monster Head Start Does Not Drag Down the King of Monsters on the Drag Race

There is something particularly addictive about late 90s cars. Even more so if those cars come from Japan. It’s not just the raw power, the clever mechanics, or the deceptive daily-driver demeanor that carries the spell. The sheer dose of adrenaline they shoot makes them feel alive.
It’s like owning a katana, the legendary sword of the samurai warrior. You know what it’s capable of, yet you don’t wave it around flamboyantly and frantically to draw attention. But when it’s out of its sheath, it’s unparalleled. With a minor detail – you must know how to master it.
Replacing katanas with iconic Japanese cars means a drag race is in place, sooner or later. So the Officially Gassed YouTube channel has another showdown for us. The clash of two titans of the automotive realm – the Nissan GT-R34 and the Toyota Supra Mk IV.
Of course, they bear heavy modifications from the original JDMs they once were. The GT-R made lots of enemies around the automotive turf. Mainly because it beat pretty much everyone without batting an eyelash. That’s how it got the “Godzilla” moniker. And the car in this drag race is no different.
A 2.8-liter straight-six yields 672 BHP with the help of one GReddy T78 turbocharger replacing the two factory-installed ones. Stripped down of the unnecessary weight, the car tips the scale at 1.5 tons, putting the BHP/ton ratio at 442. All Wheel Drive manual H-pattern transmission is the name of the game for the Skyline.
The Supra, on the other hand, packs a mighty punch. 850 BHP and 1.4 tons (thanks to carbon fiber body panels), rear-wheel drive, and also H-pattern manual. 3.1-liter inline-six engine also has a GReddy turbo and a triple plate clutch. Mathematics favors the Toyota, with its enormous 607 BHP/ton.
And the roll race obeys math, as the Supra steals the best-two-out-of-three crown. The 178 extra BHP advantage is more than enough to put the Skyline in its place. Have a look at the video to see the predictable results.
But getting on to the drag races, things fall out of ordinary calculations. Not only does the GT-R trounce the Supra with no effort, but it also hits 0-62 in 2.77 seconds. The Supra was completely over gunned, despite the seven lengths handicap it carried over the Nissan in one of the races. In the end, it was more than just a defeat. It was an unconditional capitulation.
Replacing katanas with iconic Japanese cars means a drag race is in place, sooner or later. So the Officially Gassed YouTube channel has another showdown for us. The clash of two titans of the automotive realm – the Nissan GT-R34 and the Toyota Supra Mk IV.
Of course, they bear heavy modifications from the original JDMs they once were. The GT-R made lots of enemies around the automotive turf. Mainly because it beat pretty much everyone without batting an eyelash. That’s how it got the “Godzilla” moniker. And the car in this drag race is no different.
A 2.8-liter straight-six yields 672 BHP with the help of one GReddy T78 turbocharger replacing the two factory-installed ones. Stripped down of the unnecessary weight, the car tips the scale at 1.5 tons, putting the BHP/ton ratio at 442. All Wheel Drive manual H-pattern transmission is the name of the game for the Skyline.
The Supra, on the other hand, packs a mighty punch. 850 BHP and 1.4 tons (thanks to carbon fiber body panels), rear-wheel drive, and also H-pattern manual. 3.1-liter inline-six engine also has a GReddy turbo and a triple plate clutch. Mathematics favors the Toyota, with its enormous 607 BHP/ton.
And the roll race obeys math, as the Supra steals the best-two-out-of-three crown. The 178 extra BHP advantage is more than enough to put the Skyline in its place. Have a look at the video to see the predictable results.
But getting on to the drag races, things fall out of ordinary calculations. Not only does the GT-R trounce the Supra with no effort, but it also hits 0-62 in 2.77 seconds. The Supra was completely over gunned, despite the seven lengths handicap it carried over the Nissan in one of the races. In the end, it was more than just a defeat. It was an unconditional capitulation.